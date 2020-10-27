SOUTH PORTLAND – Jennifer A. Roy, 52, of Settler Road died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Jennifer was born in Huntington, N.Y., the daughter of the late Robert B. and Catherine A. (Maher) Joys. She graduated from Scarborough High School in the class of 1987.

On June 17, 1989 she married the love of her life, David P. Roy at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland. Together they made their home and raised their family in South Portland.

Jennifer worked at home for several years raising her two boys. Once the boys were in school, she went to work as a dispatcher for AAA, she loved her job and the people she worked with.

Jennifer was a member of the Moose Lodge in Scarborough where she enjoyed spending time with friends and working on projects for the lodge which would help people in need. She loved to travel all over the United States and Mexico, she loved a good game of chance with a scratch ticket, loved and collected jewelry and was an avid Youtuber. She was an excellent cook, who was taught by her father who won several cooking competitions.

Her greatest accomplishment were her boys of whom she was very proud, she loved giving gifts to others, helping those less fortunate always donating to food drives or Coats for Kids. Her greatest love was her grandson Max who was her whole world. Jennifer will be remembered as a giving, thoughtful, bubbly person who was always ready for anything.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, David P. Roy of South Portland; two sons, Nicholas D. Roy of South Portland and Alexander J. Roy of CA; a sister, Christina B. Joys of South Portland; two brothers, James Joys of Scarborough and Scott and his wife Cheryl Joys of Scarborough; a grandson, Maximus A. Roy of South Portland; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. Following state mandates, and for the safety of all in attendance, face masks are required. To view Jennifer’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

