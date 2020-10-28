Traffic in Portland’s Monument Square, seen here in this 1921 photo, exemplified the changing modes of transportation. Cars increasingly dominated in the competition with public trolleys. A single horse-driven wagon, just visible in the middle of the photo, also vied for space on the road. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at vintagemaineimages.com, item #103184.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

