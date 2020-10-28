In this photo taken around 1880 are Harpswell residents Mrs. Cram, Kate Merriman (born 1869), Lydia Augusta Merriman (born 1857), Belle Whitehouse, Edith White and an unknown woman. Kate and Lydia Merriman were the daughters of Jacob Henry Merriman, a farmer and blacksmith, and Mary Jane Webber.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

