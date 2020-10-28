WELLS – Susan Ware Vining, 75, of Wells passed away peacefully at her home on October 10, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1945, in Bath, Maine, and was raised in Passadumkeag, Maine.

Susan is best remembered for her pride in her children and grandchildren, her love of reading, and joyous times spent at her cottage on Great East Lake in Acton, Maine.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughters, Jill (Berryman) Hooper of Bowdoinham, Maine, and her husband Steven, and Melissa (Berryman) Sanford of Dewey, Ariz., and her husband Jeffery; grandchildren, Alison and Jorja Hooper, and Matthew and Michael Sanford.

Susan was laid to rest in her beloved Passadumkeag.

Guest Book