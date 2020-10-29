Habitat for Humanity York County announced that it will create an affordable homeownership opportunity in Cape Porpoise where the median home price is $663,500. The organization is currently selecting a partner family for a three-bedroom house in Cape Porpoise. Construction on the Cape Porpoise house will being in spring of 2021. Habitat can make the dream of homeownership achievable for hardworking low-income families in York County.

The organization partners with local, low-income families in York County who show a demonstrated need for safe, affordable housing, a willingness to partner by completing “sweat equity” in the building of their own homes or the homes of other Habitat families, and the ability to repay an affordable mortgage. Homes are constructed using volunteer labor, donated materials, and funds, and when completed the homeowners’ mortgage payments are recycled to support the construction of future Habitat for Humanity homes.

Who is eligible for a Habitat for Humanity home? Low-income families living or working in York County whose annual incomes are between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income are eligible for this new home. Monthly mortgage payments will be no more than 28 percent of the partner family’s household income. Habitat’s path to homeownership is an important and in-depth process, requiring hard work, time and dedication. But this helps to ensure the long-term success of Habitat homeowners.

Those interested in becoming the next Habitat Partner Family can visit habitatyorkcounty.org/homeownership to see the specific qualifications for homeownership and to learn more about the application process. Applications must be completed by Nov. 13. Email Habitat at [email protected] or call 207-985-450 with questions.

Secret Santa of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel to seek cash donations

In a departure from its decades-long practice of asking the community to shop for specific gifts for local children at holiday time, Secret Santa of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel is asking for monetary donations this year as part of its Covid response.

The all-volunteer organization, whose members remain anonymous, will still shop for specific, requested gifts for children whose families would otherwise have a difficult time providing them.

Requesting cash from the community was decided upon for several reasons, all of which center on the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic as the colder weather approaches. It is expected that 2021 will see a return to the nonprofit’s mission of full community participation in shopping for gifts.

Donations may be made using Venmo: @secretsanta-kka, or by check made out to Secret Santa, P.O. Box 301, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Questions may be directed to [email protected] All donations are tax deductible.

Arundel Historical Society launches

bicentennial book

With the holiday season approaching, the Arundel Historical Society is offering a gift idea that might be appealing to history buffs. The Arundel Historical Society is releasing a book, “ARUNDEL – Roads Well Traveled,” in honor of Maine’s 200th anniversary.

The book is filled with stories, information, documents and photographs of Arundel’s long history. The 60-page book spans 200 years from 1820 to 2020 and many Arundel families are noted, including Cleaves, Currier, McIntire, Burnham, Hutchins, Downing, Benson, Jones and Goulet.

There are news articles referencing Arundel controversies, tragedies, celebrations and accomplishments, as well as personal stories and insights into Arundel’s past. For those who do not live locally, the historical society will mail for a donation of $20 plus $4.30 shipping and handling.

To place an order, contact [email protected]

Library to host photographer session

The Camden Conference and Kennebunk Free Library will present Peter Ralston on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Ralston will share photographs and stories from the West Coast of Greenland and the Northwest Passage, featuring the landscape and wildlife of the Arctic and the people who live there. For more information, visit kennebunklibrary.org or email [email protected] for the Zoom link.

Ralston grew up in Chadd’s Ford, Pennsylvania, worked for a decade as a freelance photojournalist and then began photographing the coast of Maine in 1978, drawn especially to the working communities that define the coast’s enduring character.

His work has been seen in many books and magazines, featured on network television and has been exhibited in galleries, collections and museums throughout the United States and abroad.

In 2003 he was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree at Colby College for his photography as well as his role as co-founder of the Island Institute in 1983.

He opened Ralston Gallery in Rockport, Maine, in 2011, selling his photographs as well as the work of his lifelong friends, Andrew and Jamie Wyeth. He is currently working on a book about coastal Maine. More information is available on his site, www.ralstongallery.com.

The Camden Conference is an annual world affairs conference held each February in Camden, Maine. The theme of the 2021 conference, held online Feb. 20-21, is The Geopolitics of the Arctic: A Region in Peril.

Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Happy Trolleyween at Seashore Trolley Museum

To celebrate the last two days of Seashore Trolley Museum’s regular operating season, the community is invited to participate in Happy Trolleyween. The annual event will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A limited amount of tickets are available each hour to follow COVID-19 restrictions. All guests will receive a treat bag on their socially distanced trolley ride, and the opportunity to search for lollipop ghosts hidden around the museum’s outdoor campus. Lucky guests who find a ghost will be entered into a raffle for a free family membership for the 2021 season. Ghosts will be replenished throughout the event to ensure guests visiting at any time will have the opportunity to play.

Costumes are encouraged. In the event of chilly or rainy weather, trolleys operating on the heritage railroad will be enclosed, heated, and ventilated following COVID-19 standards. Trolleys are cleaned before and after each ride and masks are required on trolleys, inside the Visitors’ Center, and outside if social distancing isn’t possible.

Admission to Happy Trolleyween is $10 per person and free for youth younger than 3. All proceeds benefit the Seashore Trolley Museum. Purchase tickets in advance at https://trolleyween.eventbrite.com.

For more information, visit www.trolleymuseum.org or contact 207-967-2800, ext. 111.

Beanstack book challenge is back

Beanstack is back at Kennebunk Free Library. On Nov. 1, a new challenge is launching for students in grades 4-8. Between Nov. 1 and June 30, 2021, earn a virtual badge for every Maine Student Book Award title that is read and reviewed. Participants will also earn a raffle ticket for a $25 gift card to Amazon.

The library will select two winners on July 21, 2021. The raffle is open only to Kennebunk Free Library patrons. To register for this challenge, visit kennebunklibrary.beanstack.org. Those who have previously registered on Beanstack, may use their existing login information. Each student participating will need to make their own profile.

For any help or questions setting up your account, contact Kennebunk Free Library at 985-2173 or via email at [email protected] MSBA titles are available at the library, via the MINERVA system, and digitally on Cloud Library.

Take-and-make kits for children

Looking to get crafty? Kennebunk Free Library will be offering take-and-make craft kits with all the materials to make a craft or two. No registration required and available while supplies last. Kits will be available curbside and in the library. This month, the library is celebrating DiNovember. Each kit will come with a dinosaur egg to hatch. Kits will be available starting Nov. 2.

Level 1 crafts:

· Build a paper shape dinosaur and paper plate dDinosaurs.

Level 2 crafts:

· Q-Tip dinosaur skeletons and solar print dinosaur footprints.

Zoom story times continue

Ready to zoom, zoom, zoom into story time? Continuing through the fall, join Kennebunk Free Library on Zoom for story time. Story time will be select Mondays at 10:15 a.m. Story times are designed for ages 2 to 5, but everyone is welcome. To receive the Zoom link and password for story time, register by email at [email protected] or call 985-2173. Plan on attending as many story times as possible. Upcoming story time dates:

· Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

· Dec. 7 and 14.

All story times will begin at 10:15 a.m. There are still some story time kits, including a scarf, shaker egg and crafts, available for registrants. Join Miss Maria for stories, songs, and fun.

