BIDDEFORD — Lois M. Auger, 83, died on Oct. 21, 2020, in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Presque Isle, she was the daughter of Arthur and Madeline Porter. She was educated by the Maine public school system and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1974, at 37, in anticipation to be a nurse.

Lois moved to Mississippi to become a nurse and in March 1994, she married Maurice H. Auger at the St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ocean Springs, MS. Unfortunately, she was unable finish school for various reasons. Lois enjoyed sewing and she was a skilled seamstress, she made blankets and quilts for her grandchildren. Lois also put her skills to use when she worked with the West Point Shoe Manufacturer. When Lois wasn’t sewing, she was cooking, her beef stew, homemade bread and cinnamon rolls — these items were a few of her family’s favorites.

Lois was a talented musician, she taught herself to play the piano by ear. She loved music so much that she learned how to play the accordion and played until she could no longer hold and play the instrument. Lois also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as travelling; she made it to every state except for WA, HI and AK.

Lois is survived by: her beloved children, daughters, Denice Vermette, Noreen and her partner, Mark Alton-Jones, Gail Elwell; son, Mark Alton and his partner, Tammy Stewart; her sisters, Gladys Paul, Joan Farley, Frances Smith and Myrtle Lee; her 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Lois is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Maurice; one sister; and her two brothers. Lois was a beloved matriarch and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name, to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For service information, please refer to www.HopeMemorial.com

