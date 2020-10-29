BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce held ribbon cuttings recently welcoming Mill Studio Arts and Common Roots Studio to Biddeford.

Mill Studio Arts brings art lessons for children into the community in a bright, spacious studio where kids are encouraged and challenged to develop their own unique talents in hands-on, often messy, and always fun classes, according to a Chamber press release.

Mill Studio Arts owner Amy Goodness has been an art educator for the past 15 years and is also the artist behind the “mini Maine” necklace and other handmade Maine-themed fine jewelry sold online and at small retailers throughout the state. https://amyrose.me/

Fueling creative passion in children has always been a passion for Goodness, the release states, and bringing art lessons into the community through Mill Studio Arts means she can reach more families and more children than she could in a traditional classroom.

In compliance with current COVID-19 safety standards, all lessons are capped at eight students, and family groups are encouraged to book together and allowed to sit together. Students are seated at least 6 feet apart from one another, and face coverings are required.

In each class, students practice a variety of art making processes using different materials each week.

“I fiercely believe that boosting self-esteem and a sense of wonder in children will make this world a better, more beautiful place. These are my goals as a teacher, an artist and a mom,” Goodness said.

To learn more about Mill Studio Arts, visit www.millstudioarts.com/ for a schedule of classes.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held for Common Roots Studio, which is located at 165 Main St. and provides a collaborative arts studio where local artists can work as well as display and sell their pieces in a community setting.

Common Roots founder Nick Blunier welcomes visiting artists, offering a space to relax, create and sell their art, the release states. The newly renovated space is inviting and full of local art in a variety of mediums, including photography, sculpture, watercolor and painting.

Common Roots artists will be hosting a COVID-safe, socially-distanced Halloween event for kids, with artists creating different kinds of mythical creatures inspired by the writing of Professor Black, Blunier said. There will be music, pre-packaged food, interactive art, and candy for any masked children. The entrance to Common Roots is on Washington Street, just beyond the Wonderbar Restaurant.

Visit the Common Roots Facebook page for more information.

