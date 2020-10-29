A New York man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bangor on charges of drug trafficking and conspiring to violate federal firearms laws in central Maine.

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock Jr. sentenced Deondray Warren, 35, of Rochester, New York, to 10 years and 11 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiring to distribute and distributing heroin and crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank announced Thursday.

Warren also received a concurrent sentence of five years in prison and three years of supervised release on the firearms conspiracy charge, Frank said in a news release.

Between November 2016 and September 2017, Warren conspired with others in Rochester and in Maine to distribute and sell heroin and crack in central Maine that was transported from Rochester, Frank said.

In addition, some people who bought drugs from Warren and other conspirators also conspired with him to illegally buy 12 firearms for him from Augusta-area gun dealers, Frank said. The guns were then transported to Rochester, where at least one was used to commit a crime, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous