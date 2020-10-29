Cape Elizabeth
Wed. 11/4 Planning Board Workshop
Thur. 11/5 Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Mon. 11/2 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/4 7 p.m. Town Council
Fri. 11/6 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
South Portland
All meeting held via Zoom.
Mon. 11/2 5 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Mon. 11/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/4 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
Wed. 11/4 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 11/4 6 p.m. Human Rights Commission
Thur. 11/5 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board
Thur. 11/5 6:30 p.m. City Council
