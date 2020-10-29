Pat’s Pizza in the Old Port announced Thursday night that it will stop dine-in service for a week after several patrons who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and were showing symptoms visited the eatery on Oct. 16 and 22.

“(We) regrettably will have to shut off our dine-in service until Nov. 5th,” the restaurant’s management posted on Facebook. “We want to make sure we are able to bring you a safe dining experience for you and our staff.”

The post said the restaurant at 30 Market St. will remain open to takeout counter service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, but some customers questioned whether that was a good idea.

“You should be completely shut down for two weeks,” Kristina Sterling commented on the post. “Doesn’t seem like your taking this seriously.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak of 10 cases at Pat’s Pizza in the Old Port in Portland. Dr. Nirav Shah said anyone who ate there on Oct. 16 or Oct. 22 should monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested.

The restaurant’s Facebook post offered similar advice.

“Just as a reminder, if you have symptoms of any sort you can call 211 in Maine for any questions. Please stay home and quarantine if you need too … We look forward to seeing you all then! Mask up!”

The outbreak comes as COVID-19 cases are surging to record-setting levels in Maine and around the nation.

