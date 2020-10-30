FREEPORT — It’s not a normal scene when Brunswick and Freeport get to face off against each other in football. In fact, it has never happened in a meaningful game before Friday.

But with the modified scheduling this season reduced to regional matchups, a matchup of the bordering towns was on display Friday night at Freeport High School.

Before this season, the Falcons normally play a Class C South schedule. This season, the Falcons were set to move down to Class D due to a realignment.

The Falcons topped the defending Class B North regional champion Dragons 49-26 behind five touchdown passes from Daniel Fox, who normally lines up as a wide receiver.

“It was pretty awesome to play quarterback today. I was only supposed to play a couple drives, but we kept rolling with it,” Fox said. “Being a quarterback felt like being the king.”

The Falcons were without usual starting QB Anthony Panciocco, so they went with Fox and sophomore Aidan Heath.

The Dragons rotated out a lineup of the usual starters with a lineup of all linemen. Starting quarterback Wes Cooper threw four touchdowns, including two to senior Cody Larson.

“Don’t be discouraged with the results tonight boys, that was a good team we faced over there,” Brunswick head coach Dan Cooper said to the team after the game.

Freeport head coach Paul St. Pierre described the opportunity to go against Brunswick as a “novelty.”

“It was fun tonight. It was definitely some great competition for our guys,” St. Pierre said. “With all of that being said, we still have to keep everything in perspective.”

The Falcons took a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, coming from two Heath passes to junior Daniel Casale.

Fox relieved Heath in the second, and quickly drove the Falcons down the field and scored after finding Daniel’s twin brother Tony Casale, who finished with four touchdowns, including an interception return.

The Dragons scored on the final play of the first half, with Cooper tossing a touchdown to senior Cam Hathaway as time expired.

Justin Cogswell added a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter for the Falcons.

Tony Casale’s pick six came with 1:55 to go in the fourth quarter, all but sealing the victory for Freeport.

With no tackle football and limited spectators this season, the games have a different feel than years past. With sub-30 degree temperatures under the lights on Friday in Freeport, it was a climate the coaches and players are used to, but didn’t let it affect them.

“I couldn’t feel the cold at all,” said St. Pierre. “Once the game gets going and the juices are flowing I can’t feel a thing.”

Added Fox: “Once the game starts all the adrenaline gets going, you don’t feel a thing.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: