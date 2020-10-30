WINDHAM – Scott Elson “Big Bear” McCollom left us on October 20, 2020, to join his loved ones that preceded him. Scott was born January 6, 1962 to David Henry McCollom and Cheryl Ann Race in Ware, Massachusetts.

The move to Chebeague Island in 1975 with the family elevated Scott’s attraction to Mother Ocean, becoming his one true love. Chebeague is where Scott’s deep connection to the earth enabled him to understand and become one with his spirit animal Big Bear. Scott’s love of his grandparents and uncle led him to follow his heart and move to Chelsea to reside with them for his senior year. In doing this, he left the Cumberland Schools to attend and graduate from Gardiner High School.

Scott, ever the servant to others, proudly served this country in the United States Army serving as a medic. Later in life, he attended the Maine Police Academy in its first BLETP program. He was the oldest recruit in his class and went on to serve as a Police Officer for Freeport and Cumberland Police Departments. Scott continued his service to others with everyday acts of kindness: helping stranded motorists, diving to untangle lines in fellow fisherman’s propellers, talking to strangers or just buying a cup of coffee for someone who needed warmth and a smile. Big Bear’s many passions started with family. If you’ve ever had conversation with him you would know within the first few moments the love and pride he felt for his children, grandchildren, parents, siblings and extended family. Big Bear often turned the passion for his hobbies into his careers; lobstering, clamming “It’s not real clam chowder unless they’re Chebeague clams” he would say. He was a Coast Guard licensed Captain, operating tugboats, passenger vessels, including whale watching and fishing charters. When on land Scott repaired and restored cars. Big Bear was a sponge when it came to reading, especially true books about Native Americans and their ways. Yearly hunting trips with his brothers created memories of laughter. Scott often relived these stories as if telling “Bert & I” stories.

Throughout his life Big Bear lived in many coastal Maine towns, feeding his soul with the need for salt air and the sounds of life on the water. Scott lived with his loving sister, who gave him a home in her downstairs apartment overlooking Forest Lake. Although it was not Mother Ocean, he appreciated the tranquility of the aquatic view.

Scott was predeceased by his father, David, grandparents, Elson, Helen and uncle, E. Ronald Race, Frederick and Evelyn McCollom, David and Marjorie Buxbaum, his nephew, Spc. Justin Buxbaum.

Scott is survived by his parents, Donald M. and Cheryl R. Buxbaum of Chebeague Island, his children and grandchildren: Robert J. McCollom, his wife Katie their children Gavin, Braeden and Collin of Connecticut, Mathew D. McCollom, his wife Britta, their son David J. of Port Clyde, Christopher S. McCollom, his wife Elizabeth of Yarmouth, Shoshanna R. McCollom her partner Colby Hilton of Cape Elizabeth and two sons of his heart Matthew McDonough his wife Maria of Massachusetts, A. and Brian McDonough his wife Jessica of Freeport.

His siblings: Christopher E. and Heidi LeSiege of Cumberland, Beth E. Copp of Windham, Donald G. and Kristen Buxbaum of New Gloucester, Julie A. Buxbaum of Biddeford, Alexander C. and Wendy Buxbaum of Durham, Abigail B. and Keith Brown of North Carolina and C. Regina and Douglas Ross of Chebeague Island. His much-loved nieces, nephews and their children. His Aunt Linda and Uncle Jim McLean, Aunt Donna and Uncle Rick Cunningham of Maine, Great “Crazy” Aunt Joan Faucher of Florida and cousins. Scott also leaves his beloved McCollom family in Massachusetts.

Scott leaves behind his faithful and loved furry companion, Bert, named from “Bert & I”

There will be a gathering in late spring or early summer on Hamilton Beach.

Donations in Scott’s name may be sent to the nonprofit

Recompense Fund

P.O. Box 42

Chebeague Island, ME 04017

