SCARBOROUGH — On Oct. 21, the Town Council accepted a donation of $2,000 from a resident who thanked staff for the work done to maintain Memorial Park.

Riaz Hamid sent the donation and a letter of thanks to the Scarborough Community Services Department.

“I am writing this note to express my sincere thanks and appreciation for the excellent job the Scarborough Memorial Park Maintenance Department is doing to keep the park clean, green and sheen,” he said. “After the recent planting of plants, shrubs and new trees, the park looks beautifully beautiful.”

He said that the maintenance crew’s hard work deserves high commendation.

Scarborough Town Council expressed gratitude to Hamid.

Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina is a frequent user of Memorial Park as well, she said.

“I think that all of our Parks and Recreation areas in town are very valuable, and I just want to thank (Hamid) for that donation,” she said.

Community Services does a “stellar job” with Memorial Park, Councilor Ken Johnson said.

“One thing I noticed that was COVID-driven. It was after months of being cooped up in the house. I really noticed this summer the utilization of our park really went up.”

