SCARBOROUGH — To address the significant financial impact that COVID-19 has had on cancer patients, Town & Country FCU has announced a new initiative, 20/20 Relief, with the Maine Cancer Foundation, to provide grants. The initiative includes a $20,000 contribution from Town & Country that will be matched by $20,000 from MCF, which will allow at least $40,000 in grants to be distributed through the end of the year.

“The financial impact of COVID-19 on people going through serious illnesses, including a cancer diagnosis, is significant. As an ongoing, major partner of MCF, we have been working on ways we could help,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country FCU.” Our goal was to not only make it possible for additional support to be available but to highlight the additional financial challenges that cancer patients are going through as a result of the pandemic. We have a longstanding commitment and leadership role in financial wellness, and we believe this is consistent with how we can make a difference and ease the financial burden many of these patients are facing. We have a long history of assisting members during difficult times, and we have been active in assisting members and communities throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so.”

Cheryl Tucker, executive director of the Maine Cancer Foundation, said the announcement of the funding and partnership coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness month and builds upon that awareness by highlighting the needs and challenges of all cancer patients now. “We are so grateful for the support and partnership with Town & Country Federal Credit Union. Their funding is enabling MCF to offer additional grants to assist and support cancer patients with their immediate needs related to COVID-19. This support will provide gas cards for patients to get to treatment and it will provide critical resources like food and prescription assistance where it is needed most. These 20/20 grants would not be possible without the generosity of Town & Country FCU.”

In addition to this new 20/20 grant initiative, Town & Country is a strong supporter of MCF including raising and contributing nearly $15,000 to this past summer’s “virtual” Tri For A Cure. The credit union’s commitment to supporting cancer research and prevention also includes being the first organization to implement a ground-breaking benefit that offers paid time off to all employees for any cancer screenings. “Cancer is an issue that affects us all, and we are proud to be proactive in our efforts to promote early detection and support MCF in all of its work, too,” Libby said.

