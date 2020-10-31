I have never written publicly about political issues; however, I felt it my responsibility to write expressing my support for our Republican senator, Susan Collins.

While I was employed at local television stations, Sen. Collins was always the most gracious and kind of all political guests. The fact that Sen. Collins doesn’t always decide issues the same way I would proves that she really does work to represent all Mainers.

She is always rated proudly as the most bipartisan senator in the United States Senate. Her being a native Mainer speaks volumes about her dedication to our state and its people.

I have the utmost respect for Sen. Collins and know that every decision she makes is difficult, but she always puts our best interests over that of her own and other politicians’.

Susan is an independent voice in the Senate. Please join me in supporting her as our senator.

Matt Zidle

Gorham

