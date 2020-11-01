In 2003, the documentary filmmaker Errol Morris made “The Fog of War,” a masterful portrait of former defense secretary Robert McNamara in which McNamara’s singular combination of protective justification and self-awareness created a fascinating, densely layered psychological profile. Morris used the same strategy to less edifying effect in “The Unknown Known,” about Donald Rumsfeld. Now, with “American Dharma,” the format has reached the rock bottom of diminishing returns.

In this ambitious, frustrating and finally toothless film, Morris sets out to interrogate Stephen Bannon, one of President Donald Trump’s most notorious advisers and, not incidentally, a filmmaker himself. Using clips from Bannon favorites such as “Twelve O’Clock High,” “The Searchers” and Orson Welles’s “Chimes at Midnight,” Morris seeks to create a grand unified theory of Bannon’s psyche, leading him in a wide-ranging conversation about his philosophical evolution from a “touchy-feely” liberal to right-wing culture warrior.

When “American Dharma” made its North American debut at Toronto two years ago, Morris insisted that his aim was to “understand our enemy.” But in the absence of genuinely probing questions or intellectually vigorous pushback, the film winds up letting Bannon run out the clock, flattered by Morris’s attention – Bannon tells Morris that “The Fog of War” inspired him to make documentaries – and increasingly delighted when he realizes his interlocutor isn’t laying a glove on him. (For a fair, engrossing and entertaining depiction of Bannon and his agenda, watch Alison Klayman’s far more effective “The Brink.”)

“American Dharma’s” final image might be the most revealing moment in a film that turns out to be a dual portrait of two men equally entranced with the spectacle of dazzling self-belief. R. Available on Topic. Contains strong language and some sexual material. 97 minutes.

ALSO STREAMING:

The documentary “The Donut King” tells the story of Ted Ngoy, a Cambodian immigrant who rose to the top of a multimillion-dollar empire of Southern California doughnut shops. The Hollywood Reporter calls the film “an undeniably moving portrayal of how America, in providing a home to desperate exiles, has been in turn rewarded for its generosity of spirit.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and themiracletheatre.com. In English, Chinese and Cambodian with subtitles. 94 minutes.

“First Vote,” is a documentary portrait of several politically engaged Chinese Americans, including a gun-toting tea-party-favorite candidate in the South; an Ohio podcaster who became a citizen to vote for Trump; a liberal journalist; and a college professor teaching about race and racism. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In English and mandarin with subtitles. 60 minutes.

In the horror film “His House,” a young couple from war-torn South Sudan (Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku) seek asylum in England, where they sense that their new home is occupied by a sinister supernatural presence. The Guardian calls the feature debut of British director Remi Weekes “the work of someone with a lot to say and a lot to show, hinting at a promising career both in and out of the genre.” TV-14. Available on Netflix. 93 minutes.

Tired of being dateless on festive occasions, two single strangers (Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey) agree to act as each other’s platonic plus-ones for every holiday for one year in the rom-com “Holidate,” only to discover that they have developed – gasp! – actual feelings for each other. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 104 minutes.

A sequel to Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Oscar-nominated short of the same name – a harrowing story of a child in jeopardy and a distraught mother (Marta Nieto) – the slow-burn thriller “Madre” is set 10 years after the disappearance of a six-year-old boy. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Spanish and French with subtitles. 128 minutes.

Billed as the first Polish slasher, “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” is about attendees at a rehab camp for tech-addicted teens who are terrorized by an evil entity. TV-MA. Available on Netflix. 103 minutes.

“Political Advertisement X: 1952-2020” is the 10th edition of a collection of television ads from U.S. presidential campaigns going back to the 1950s, first put together in 1984 by media artists Antoni Muntadas and Marshall Reese, and updated every four years. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 90 minutes.

“Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb” is a documentary about the discovery, in 2018, of the tomb of an Egyptian high priest that had been untouched for 4,400 years. TV-PG. Available on Netflix. 104 minutes.

In “The Soul of America,” a documentary based on Jon Meacham’s 2018 bestseller of the same name, the writer, journalist, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and presidential biographer offers insights into America’s present by examining its past. TV-PG. Available on HBO. 77 minutes.

Jaeden Martell, Chris Messina, Chloë Sevigny and John Turturro star in “The True Adventures of Wolfboy.” Flickering Myth calls the film a “dark fairy tale” about a lonely, outcast boy with hypertrichosis – a condition that causes abnormal hair growth over the face and body – who goes off in search of his mother. PG-13. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains some disturbing violent content and terror. 88 minutes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »