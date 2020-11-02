KENNEBUNK – Project Pilgrim – that Thanksgiving Day meal beloved by hundreds of folks in the community, will go on this year but is moving to curbside pick-up at St Martha Church, or delivery.

Just as COVID-19 has impacted many traditional events, it has affected both Project Pilgrim and the Noel Dinner.

The good news is that they are still happening, but in a different way.

“Last year, Project Pilgrim prepared Thanksgiving dinner for more than 400 people,” said Community Harvest executive director Kerry de Bree. “We served about 300 guests and volunteers at the event, and delivered an additional 100 to local community members and first responders working holiday shifts. This year, we will be prepared to match that with 400 meals. The preparation and delivery will be a bit different, but we are striving for the same fun, festive atmosphere as folks pick up or we deliver their meals.”

When the Community Harvest board evaluated Project Pilgrim and the December Noel Dinner in light of COVID-19, de Bree said, they knew the traditional meal served inside just wasn’t possible. But, she said, they couldn’t imagine forgoing the tradition, and so made adjustments and found a way.

“We will certainly miss the energy in the kitchen the night before Thanksgiving, and the family-like atmosphere as volunteers and guests crowd into the hall Thanksgiving Day,” de Bree continued. “But we know helping keep our communities safe is the top priority. We are hopeful that our meal pick-up and delivery plan will continue to be a high point of the holiday for many in the community.”

Community Harvest has always embraced volunteers, but this year, because of health and safety protocols, the number of volunteers will be limited, and the organization will be relying on the expertise of professional kitchen staff to prepare and package the meal according to CDC guidelines, de Bree said.

While the traditional Thanksgiving dinner held at the Dorothy Stevens Community Center in West Kennebunk won’t be happening this year due to the pandemic, Kennebunk Deputy Community Development Director Karen Winton said Community Harvest has extended an invitation for all to join them for curbside pickup or delivery of meal through Project Pilgrim, including those who may have previously attended the meal in West Kennebunk.

“This meal, in addition to the holiday food baskets offered by Community Outreach Services, is a very important event in our community and something the town values very much as an offering to anyone on Thanksgiving,” said Winton.

The Community Harvest phone line is available for Project Pilgrim reservations, which are due by Nov. 13. Those who wish may fill out a form at https://communityharvestonline.org or call 967-1911 to reserve meals with your name and address, email, and phone number, pick-up or delivery, and if the meals are to be regular, vegetarian or gluten free.

