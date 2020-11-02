Kevin Joseph Adams, age 60, of Setauket, New York, the loving husband of Fariba and father of Jonathan, Elizabeth, and Emily, passed-away on Oct. 18, 2020, after a valiant struggle with cancer.

Kevin was the second eldest of seven children born to Earl and Shelia Adams of Woburn, Massachusetts, on March 21, 1960. In 1972, the Adams family moved to Kennebunk, where they resided at 20 Summer St. He was a 1978 graduate of Kennebunk High School where he took to the stage as an actor in many school plays under the direction of long-time family friend Joe Foster.

Kevin was also a member of the Kennebunk Rams football and wrestling teams. After high school, Kevin spent one year in Ireland working on his uncle Bill Gaine’s farm in Lissaniska, Kenmare, County Kerry. Later, he studied at the University of Maine before transferring to New York’s School of Visual Arts, where he met his beloved wife of 32 years, Fariba Ghassemi.

Following graduation, he taught high school art for two years, first in Jay, Maine, followed by Springfield, Vermont. He also taught drawing classes at Southern Maine Community College and York County Community College. Kevin was an accomplished artist who worked in graphic design for children’s wear in the garment district in Manhattan for over 25 years.

Kevin was a committed family man and a man of faith, and he enjoyed spending time with his wife and children, collecting books, writing gags, and drawing cartoons. Kevin was an avid artist and talented cartoonist, and in 2000 won the Washington Post Writers Group Fine Toon Fellowship Award for his lifelong passion project, Coasting, the comic strip he created and collaborated on with his wife for over 20 years. He was loved and admired by all who knew him for his vibrant humor, for his generosity of spirit, and for his passionate and caring nature.

Kevin is survived by his wife Fariba, son Jonathan and his wife Hannah, daughter Elizabeth and husband Chris, daughter Emily, mother Shelia, brother Michael, brother Brian, sister Ann, sister Kate, brother John, sister Maureen, and his many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service in Kevin’s honor was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Setauket, New York. Kevin will be laid to rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kenmare, Ireland.

