THOMASTON — A father and his 6-year-old son died Monday when their car veered into oncoming traffic, struck one vehicle before slamming head-on into a Concord Coach Lines bus.

The names of the two local people who died will be released later in the day, said Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe.

A woman was flown by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to a hospital in Lewiston with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said.

The crash occurred immediately south of the Route 1 intersection with Route 131 (Oyster River Road).

Knox County Regional Communications received the report at 9:12 a.m.

Hoppe said he suspects that the driver was distracted but a firm cause of the crash is not yet known. He said the Concord bus has a camera in the front and the video will be sent to police to help in the investigation.

He said the small car with the father and son was heading north on Route 1, veered into the southbound lane and struck another small car. That car spun and struck head-on a northbound large truck. That car ended up off the road on the northbound lane.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded as did emergency medical services crews from Thomaston, Warren, and Rockland.

Southbound traffic was being rerouted to Oyster River Road.

The truck was demolished. There were 11 people board the Concord bus and none were injured. A Regional School Unit 13 bus was sent to pick up the passengers. The school bus was cleaned and sanitized after it uses. the district said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The Concord bus had left the Rockland bus terminal shortly before the crash.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: