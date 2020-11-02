NAPLES — Jason Harlow scored three goals in the first half and six different players scoredas Lake Region rolled to a 9-0 win over Poland in a boys’ soccer game on Monday.

Giovani Lopez had two goals for the Lakers (7-1) while Aidan Lajoie, Jacob Chadbourne, Omar Elalam and Tyler Jones scored one each.

Logan Davis and Aiden Bourgoin combined to stopped five shots for the Lakers.

Poland dropped to 0-7

GIRLS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Devan Sherry and Lucy Hart scored two goals apiece as the Flyers (3-3-1) beat the Hawks (3-4) in Hiram.

Kilee Sherry had a goal for Waynflete and dished out three assists, while Rachel Melendi added a goal.

Lakyn Hink was the goal scorer for Sacopee Valley.

