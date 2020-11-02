SACO — Veterans are known for protecting our nation’s freedom and now, through the donation of their service uniforms will continue to protect our community, this time against a global pandemic.

Through Saturday, Nov. 7, Bill Dodge GMC and the stations of the Portland Radio Group will present “Salute the Protectors,” Veterans Count’s 2020 Veterans Day Fundraiser. Culminating with live coverage from three of Bill Dodge’s locations — Brunswick, Sacco, and Westbrook — the event will highlight the contributions our local veterans have made to our community while raising money for veterans right here in Maine. All money raised supports Veterans Count and our military community.

From housing to transportation to food, medical bills, childcare and tuition, Veterans Count provides Maine veterans with a hand up, not a hand out. You can help, by making a gift during our “Salute the Protectors” event. Gifts of any size are welcome and donations of $50 or more will receive a high quality face mask, hand-sewn by local seamstresses and made from military uniforms. Each mask will come with a card detailing where the uniform was worn.

“At Easterseals and Veterans Count, we are truly humbled to have the opportunity to offer a hand up to those who have served our country,” says Joe Emmons, chief development officer for Easterseals New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont. “Repurposing masks worn by the brave men and women who have served our country, offers a lasting reminder of the protection our military provides us, each and every day.”

Listen daily on Portland Radio Group at News Radio WGAN 560 AM and FM 98.5, Coast 93.1, and WPOR 101.9 to hear stories of support. To make a donation to Veterans Count Maine, visit vetscount.org/maine, call 844-650-8387 or text VET to 77000. Checks can be mailed to 14 Atlantic Place, South Portland, ME 04106.

