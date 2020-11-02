Pre-pay drive-thru fish dinner- Friday, Nov. 6, 5-6 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, a roll and dessert. $12; for more information, visit www.gorhamknights.org.

Drive-thru bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m., White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, hot dogs, biscuits and dessert bar. $10 for single order; $20, double order. Pre-ordering is recommended but not necessary. For reservations call 892-9521 and leave message with name, phone number and number of meals, or message White Rock Community Club on Facebook.

Drive-thru bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 14, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint of pea beans, pint of American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread and cake. Single meals $10, pay at time of pickup. Reservations are strongly encouraged by calling the church at 854-9157, ext. 10 during business hours: Monday-Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-noon, or email [email protected] Include name and phone number. The deadline is noon on Thursday, Nov. 12. Face masks and social distancing will be required at curbside pick up in the Church Street lot.

