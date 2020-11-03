Results were slow to trickle in on Election Night in the Midcoast. As of The Times Record’s press time at 9:30 p.m., with Pownal being the only community to report results.

That community saw an 80% voter turnout, according to the town clerk. Democrat Mattie Daughtry received the majority of votes for the Senate District 24. Pownal voters favored Democrats Melanie Sachs and Braden Sharpe in the House District 48 and District 46 races, respectively, she said. Other larger towns in those districts hadn’t reported results as of 9:30 p.m., so the races were still in question.

Pownal voters also backed Joe Biden for president by a 685-489 vote. Sen. Susan Collins and Sara Gideon had a tight race in town, with Collins edging Gideon 586-534. Pownal residents also favored Rep. Chellie Pingree by a 300-vote margin.

Statewide, just 31 of 571 precincts in the state had reported as of 9:30 p.m.

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported that more than 500,000 people cast absentee ballots, and that Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said this election cycle was the busiest he’s ever experienced.

Dunlap is cited saying more than 70% of the voting age population is expected to vote and that the number of votes is expected to be an all-time record.

Meanwhile, the League of Women Voters’ reported said the election was smooth sailing for the state but some long lines, based on observations at 173 polling locations.

“With such an influx of ballots casted via absentee, it is not surprising that Maine would have a smooth election day for in person voting,” Executive Director Anna Kellar said.

The Times Record will continue to report on local election outcomes in the days ahead. Visit pressherald.com/times-record/ for local results.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: