Roger J. Pelletier 1953 – 2020 ENFIELD – Roger John Pelletier, 67, a loving husband, father and pèpère, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Enfield on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1953, in Brunswick son of Renaud D. and Floreana L. (Bouley) Pelletier. Roger graduated from Brunswick High School in 1971. In 1984 he went into business for himself and ran a very successful painting and roofing company for 35 years. In 1981 he met the love of his life, Linda R. (Allard) Pelletier and raised one son, and two daughters. August 10, 2003, he and Linda married at their camp in Enfield, which became their forever home in 2020. Roger enjoyed his five amazing grandchildren, boating, fishing, golfing, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling. He was a huge fan of the New York Giants and loved watching all sports. He was well known for his quit wit, kidding around and his love of animals. He was a kind and compassionate man. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Enfield. A son, Chad Pelletier and his wife Laurie and granddaughter, Abbie, of Greene. Daughter, Monique Pelletier her partner Gabe Christie and granddaughter Selene and grandson Ezra of Bowdoin. Daughter, Nichole Mann her husband Eben and granddaughter Lexie and grandson Kaden of Litchfield. A sister Diane Hauck, brothers Ronnie, Donald and his wife Silvia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Roger was predeceased by his father, Renaud, mother, Floreana, brothers, Reno, Lenard and his wife Betty, brother in-law, Larry Hauck, and nephew, Brad Hauck. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 8, from 1-3 p.m., at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A private burial service will be held for the family. CDC guidelines require masks and social distancing throughout all services. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made in his name to the Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, Maine 04011

