Mainers who opted not to vote early or absentee are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in hotly contested races for president, a U.S. Senate seat and other statewide and local contests that will help shape the political landscape over the coming years.

About half of those registered in the state already had cast their ballots before the sun rose on Election Day. Still, long lines formed in many polling places early Tuesday, in part because voters spread out to maintain social distancing.

In Westbrook, the only in-person polling location at the Community Center gymnasium was a busy scene, with police and volunteers directing traffic around a packed parking lot.

Sean Welsch, 42, said he did not trust the U.S. Postal Service to deliver his ballot.

“I don’t trust the mail,” said Welsch, a self-employed carpenter. “It hasn’t been getting here on time.”

Welsch, wearing a blue disposable mask, said he was more concerned about the political process than COVID-19 risks.

“It hasn’t felt normal, but it’s one of the most important elections,” he said.

Autumn Lebourdais, 20, a student at Empire Beauty School, decided to vote in person because she forgot to get a mail-in ballot, and she said she also enjoys the social aspect of coming together to vote.

The pandemic makes her nervous – she knows people who got the virus and doesn’t want to risk get her friends and family sick. The pandemic is also adding to the political tension in a perceptible way, she said.

“I feel like people are more divided than they were because of COVID,” Lebourdais said. “It’s a scary situation.”

Inside the community center, the line to get into the gymnasium snaked around the hallway inside the building, and a polling worker estimated the wait was at least 25 minutes. Social distancing restrictions limit to 50 the number of people permitted inside the gymnasium at one time, and half of them are poll workers, so only 25 voters are allowed inside at once.

The coronavirus pandemic is responsible for an unusual experience when voting in person on Election Day. Maine election officials said poll workers are required to wear masks or face shields, and that voters are encouraged to do the same. Still, no voter will be turned away if they refuse to wear a face covering.

Most towns and cities also set up polling places differently than in the past to encourage social distancing of at least six feet between voters. Many feature hand sanitizing stations to allow voters to disinfect their hands while at the polling place, and most are equipped with tabletop protective shields at voter check-in and registration stations.

Most polling places also are imposing limits on the number of people who can be inside at any time, depending on the size of the polling place, state officials said. There also are social distancing requirements for poll watchers, any candidates on site and those collecting signatures for referendum questions.

Each voter is being issued a pen along with their ballot and are being asked to drop the pen in a box for sanitizing after use.

Despite the unusual restrictions, lines were moving quickly in some communities.

At 8:30 a.m., about 500 voters were lined up to vote at Berwick Town Hall. The line stretched from the front steps of Town Hall and along the sidewalk, nearly encircling the building.

But the line was moving at a brisk pace. By 9:30, it had shortened significantly to between 150 and 200 people.

Nearly 503,000 Mainers already had returned ballots as of Monday afternoon, the Maine Secretary of State’s office said. That’s about half of the number of registered voters the state had on its voter rolls as of July, when the most recent tally was taken.

This year’s ballot is topped by the contest for Maine’s four Electoral College votes for President Donald Trump and/or former Vice President Joe Biden. Unlike most states, Maine awards two electoral votes to the statewide winner, and one vote to the winner of each congressional district. In 2016, that led to the first-ever split vote, with Hillary Clinton receiving three Electoral College votes for winning the statewide race and the 1st congressional district, and Trump receiving one vote for carrying the state’s 2nd congressional district.

Mainers also will elect a U.S. senator, choosing between incumbent Republican Susan Collins, Democratic candidate Sara Gideon and independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage. The race has been marked by unprecedented spending levels by Collins and Gideon.

In House races, incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican candidate Jay Allen in the state’s 1st congressional district. In the 2nd District, which covers central and northern Maine, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is running against Republican candidate Dale Crafts.

All 35 state senate and 151 state house seats are up for election. Democrats currently hold a 21-14 edge in the senate and a 87-56 majority over Republicans, with six independents and two vacant seats, in the house.

Maine allows voters to cast ballots early for any reason under its absentee voting laws. The ballots can be cast by mail, by dropped off at collection boxes or in person, and the heavy early vote this year was likely the result of concerns about catching or spreading COVID-19.

