As voters lined up at the polls on Tuesday, Maine reported 127 new cases of COVID-19, a record high for one day.

The previous record was 103 cases on Friday, as Maine is seeing a late October/early November surge in cases. The recent spike caused the Mills administration over the weekend to indefinitely delay the opening of bars – which were set to open on Monday – and to impose other restrictions, such as reducing indoor gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

Indoor gatherings had been expanded on Oct. 13 to 100 people or 50 percent of permitted occupancy – whichever was fewer – but the limit has been reduced back down to 50 people, regardless of seating capacity. Outdoor gathering limits remain at 100 people, and occupancy limits for retail remain at five people per 1,000 square feet of shopping space.

Also, because of rising case numbers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, visitors to Maine from those states are now no longer exempt from Maine’s requirement that visitors quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the state or produce a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to arrival. Massachusetts is also on the watch list for having its exemption removed because of rising cases there.

There were no additional deaths on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Sunday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “We must get control of the virus’s spread. Please, do your part. The most vulnerable in our communities are those who will suffer the greatest if we do not. The better we do now, the better we’ll do later.”

Gov. Janet Mills said during a media briefing on Monday that she is “deeply sorry” for having to postpone bar reopenings and dial back other reopening measures. But Mills said it was a necessary measure to try to control the spread of the virus.

“We cannot have a healthy economy without a healthy population,” Mills said.

