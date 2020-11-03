Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 11/10 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk

Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/12 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. Cable TV Committee

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 11/9 3 p.m. Canine Management Committee

Mon. 11/9 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee

Tues. 11/10 3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop

Tues. 11/10 4 p.m. Energy & Technology Committee

Thur. 11/12 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit

Thur. 11/12 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 11/9 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Mon. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board

Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 11/11 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee

