Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 11/10 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Walk
Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/12 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. Cable TV Committee
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/9 3 p.m. Canine Management Committee
Mon. 11/9 6 p.m. Town Lands Committee
Tues. 11/10 3 p.m. Board of Selectmen Workshop
Tues. 11/10 4 p.m. Energy & Technology Committee
Thur. 11/12 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 11/12 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen Meeting
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 11/9 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Mon. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board
Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/11 5:30 p.m. Government Review Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Coaches, administrators wonder what’s next with winter sports
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Windham Police Notes: Oct. 26-Nov. 2
-
South Portland Sentry
Local artist creates mural
-
The Forecaster
Beth Condon Memorial Pathway approved for Route 1 extension
-
American Journal
Developers say Rock Row project will make Westbrook ‘a destination’