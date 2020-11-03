Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  11/10  3:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Walk

Tues.  11/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  11/12  4:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  11/12  5 p.m.  Cable TV Committee

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/9  3 p.m.  Canine Management Committee

Mon.  11/9  6 p.m.  Town Lands Committee

Tues.  11/10  3 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Workshop

Tues.  11/10  4 p.m.  Energy & Technology Committee

Thur.  11/12  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  11/12  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen Meeting

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon.  11/9  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Mon.  11/9  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board

Tues.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/11  5:30 p.m.  Government Review Committee

