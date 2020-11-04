Without a doubt, this has been one of the most challenging years for all of us. We at the South Portland Historical Society have remained focused on staying true to our mission of collecting, preserving and exhibiting local history. While we have kept our physical museum closed in order to keep our volunteers and the community safe, we have continued our work behind the scenes, cataloging and digitizing our collections to make them available in a virtual format through our Online Museum and Research Library at https://sphistory.pastperfectonline.com/.

Throughout 2020, we have also continued to collect and preserve important pieces of our community’s past. With most people spending more time at home this year, we have definitely seen an uptick in donations from current and former residents who have uncovered historic pieces while cleaning and organizing their homes.

The only difference for us has been that these donations have been received by appointment and on our front porch.

One of the more noticeable changes that some may have noticed this year was the increased time that we were able to spend in research and documentation of local history. We shared some of that research through our weekly column in the Sentry.

We have continued to proactively seek out pieces of our community’s past that have not been well-documented to date. This has resulted in our historical society developing a deeper understanding of the people, places, and events that have shaped the history of our community. All of our research is archived at the historical society, documented and preserved for today’s and future generations. This has also helped us to better understand and describe many pieces of history that had been preserved by those who came before us.

Financially, it has been a particularly trying year for the historical society and we couldn’t be more grateful to all of you who have reached out and donated to our organization to help us pay our bills this year. When we had to cancel our major fundraising events, like the Bug Light Kite Festival and the Independence Day Classic Car Show, many of you came to our aid and helped us make it through the summer.

With November now here, however, we need your help more than ever. We have a goal of $12,000 that we need to raise between now and the end of December in order to reach the end of the year at break even and start preparing for the higher heating bills that come with the onset of winter.

With over 25,000 residents in South Portland, this is a very achievable goal. I’ve lived in South Portland for most of my life and I know what we as a community are capable of accomplishing. I also believe that South Portland is a community that cares about preserving its incredibly interesting, varied and significant past. We are calling upon you to join with your friends and neighbors to make this happen for our historical society. Please help.

To make a donation by credit card, go to our Online Museum at https://sphistory.pastperfectonline.com/ and use the “donate” button. You could also use your credit card by phone by calling the museum at 767-7299. To donate by check, please make payable to South Portland Historical Society and mail to us at 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106. You could also drop off your donation at the museum by using the mail slot in the front door.

Kathryn Onos DiPhilippo is executive director for the South Portland Historical Society.

South Portland Historical Society – Annual Fund Drive 2020

Name ____________________________________________________

Street ____________________________________________________

City/State/Zip ______________________________ Phone ___________

Email ____________________________ Donation amount: __________

South Portland Historical Society will recognize donors on its website, in its newsletter and in other public areas. If you would like your donation to remain anonymous, please check here ___________

Please complete this form and mail with your tax-deductible donation to South Portland Historical Society, 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, ME 04106. For donations by credit card, call 767-7299 or go to https://sphistory.pastperfectonline.com/. The society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Send questions/comments to the editors.