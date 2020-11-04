BRIDGTON — Republican Rick Bennett, a former legislator in both houses of the Maine Legislature, beat Democrat Katey Branch, a business owner and yoga instructor, to serve as the state Senator from District 19.

Bennett received 13,549 votes to Branch’s 9,109 across the 13 precincts, which includes Bridgton, Naples and Sebago.

In Bennett’s hometown of Oxford, he won 1,641 votes, while Branch garnered 662. In Paris, where Branch resides, the political newcomer received 1,118 votes, but Bennett still took the majority with 1,687.

“Many thanks again to our scores of volunteers, hundreds of Clean Election contributors, and, of course, to the thousands of voters who put their faith in me,” Bennett said on Facebook. “Whether you supported me or my opponent, I am your servant in the Maine Senate and will do my best to represent you with vigor and honor.”

Bennett told the Lakes Region Weekly in September that his main priority is to “fight for rural Maine.” He previously served as a state representative from 1990 to 1994 and as a state senator from 1996 to 2004. He is the president and CEO of ValueEdge Advisors.

This was Branch’s first run for political office. A longtime community advocate and business owner, she earlier this year said one of her main focuses if elected would be supporting the local economy.

