GRAY — Residents Tuesday gave their approval to the town’s first comprehensive plan update since 2003, setting in motion a 25-year plan for Gray’s future.

Seventy-five percent of voters, or 4,017, approved the plan. 1,075 rejected it and there were 253 blank ballots.

The nearly 400-page document describes how to tackle the town’s top three priorities over the next 10-20 years: increase traffic safety for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists; protect the town’s natural resources and “rural character;” and promote community and economic development.

At a public hearing on Sept. 14, Steering Committee Vice Chair Krista Chappell said Tuesday night’s vote was the final step in their two years of work.

Approval of the comprehensive plan does not have any immediate impact on the town in terms of spending or policy, but rather serves as a blueprint for managing the town’s growth over the next 10-20 years.

Also on the town ballot was the question of establishing a commission to amend or create a new town charter, which the majority of voters rejected, meaning the charter will stay as it is.

Gray first adopted its town charter in 1969; state law requires that a charter commission question is on the ballot every 10 years.

Related Headlines Gray’s vision for 2035 ready for voter approval

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: