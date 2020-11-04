KENNEBUNK – Voters here overwhelmingly enacted a new emergency management ordinance in a resounding 6,559-1,133 vote.

The ordinance spells out the process for making emergency declarations to deal with disasters.

The ordinance gives the town manager the authority to declare an emergency, in consultation with the of the select board. If the town manager is absent, the acting town manager has the authority.

It spells out that no state of emergency may continue for more than five days unless renewed or extended by the select board.

The town manager is tasked with organizing a municipal emergency management team and appoints a director.

The town manager, in consultation with the chair or vice chair of the select board, may order the evacuation of people from hazardous areas, request aid from the state, and obtain supplies and equipment, among other provisions.

Robert Emmons was unopposed in his bid for election to the Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Wells Water District board of trustees.

