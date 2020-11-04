WOOLWICH — Woolwich residents reelected Allison Hepler and Jason Shaw to the Woolwich Board of Selectmen over challenger Nathaniel Harvey on Tuesday.

Hepler, who also was reelected to represent House District 53, claimed 1,280 votes, Shaw won 1,494, and Harvey earned 753, according to preliminary results from Anthony Blasi, Woolwich town clerk. Both Hepler and Shaw have served on the Woolwich select board since 2012.

“I’m very grateful to be re-elected to the Woolwich select board,” said Hepler, who was also re-elected to represent House District 53 over Republican challenger Jeffrey Pierce on Tuesday. “I love doing this work for this town I love. Ready to keep listening and asking tough questions for the people of Woolwich.”

“It’s always a big honor to be re-elected by the people of Woolwich,” Shaw said. “I’ll continue to represent the citizens of Woolwich as best I can.”

Both Hepler and Shaw said they plan to prioritize helping Woolwich recover from the COVID-19 with town revenues declining by keeping the town’s tax rate low and “balancing the needs and wants of the town.”

“We’re all still dealing with COVID, which impacts our towns in a lot of ways, whether that’s revenue or simply the way we conduct business,” said Shaw. “We just need to do the best we can to help our residents, and biggest part of the selectman job is helping Woolwich residents as things arise.”

Shaw said he wants to continue working with the Maine Department of Transportation to replace the 86-year-old Route 1 bridge that stretches between the Taste of Maine restaurant and George Wright Road. That project is still in the planning phases, but construction is expected to begin next year, according to the Maine DOT.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: