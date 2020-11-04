BATH — Bath voters reelected Bath City Councilor Sean Paulhus, a Democrat, to the Maine Legislature representing House District 52 Tuesday.

Paulhus received 3,339 votes; his Republican opponent, local business owner Christina Hughes, earned 1,644 votes, according to preliminary results reported by Bath City Clerk Darci Wheeler.

Paulhus previously told The Times Record he plans to keep lawmakers in Augusta updated on the rabies issue in Bath and the city’s efforts to mitigate the risk to Bath residents through his position on the Joint Standing Committee on Inland Fishery and Wildlife.

Last year and early this year, at least 10 people were attacked by rabid foxes, mostly in Bath. The attacks, of which children and pets were victims, led Bath’s city council to partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set wildlife traps in the southern end of the city to help stem the spread of rabies.

House District 52 covers all of Bath.

Last month, officials from three local nonprofits reported that Hughes, Paulhus’ opponent, doesn’t hold roles in their organizations as she claimed in campaign materials posted on social media and in a profile information submitted to newspapers. Hughes claimed to be the director of development and implementation for New Hope for Women, the finance director for a local pet rescue organization and to have organized and sponsored a suicide awareness walk in Bath.

Hughes later said another person is responsible for what she described as “embellishments” in campaign materials.

