Brunswick Downtown Association’s Early Bird Sale shopping event returns on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The downtown association has coordinated the sale for 13 years. Unlike previously, this year’s event will last all day.
“This is the biggest day of the year for many downtown businesses and we needed to determine how to organize this event, with safety for our vendors and the public being our top priority”, said Brunswick Downtown Association Executive Director Debora King.
18 Downtown Brunswick businesses will be offering discounts and special offers:
- The Mix
- Cool As A Moose
- Hatch on Maine
- Broadway Deli
- Twice Told Tales
- Byrnes Irish Pub
- FIORE Olive Oils & Vinegars
- Dog Bar Jim The Coffee Shop
- Woods + Waters Gear Exchange
- Wilbur’s of Maine Chocolate Confections
- Fleet Feet Maine Running
- Grampas Garden
- Keith Field Goldsmith
- Wildflours Bakery
- Little Dog Coffee Shop
- Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe
- Taco The Town
- Gelato Fiasco
- School House 1913
Contact the association at 729-4439 or [email protected] for more information. Details can be found at brunswickdowntown.org/early-bird-sale or on the association’s Facebook page.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Another record-setting day for COVID-19 cases in Maine, with 183 new cases
-
Local & State
Waste collectors injured by chemicals in trash
-
Business
Unemployment claims remain high in Maine as virus cases spike
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: Oct. 27-Nov. 2
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary