United Way of Mid Coast Maine is wrapping its Annual Campaign on Nov. 20. Money raised will help thousands of Midcoast residents meet their basic needs, be safe and healthy and get children off to a good start in life, according to a United Way statement.

The campaign’s goal is $1.65 million

United Way is also conducting its workplace campaigns differently this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to hold the usual workplace events and rallies, United Way launched a new online giving platform and individualized landing pages for some of its workplace partners. This has made it possible to still reach out to employee donors through videos and online meetings.

“With so many people struggling to make ends meet, we really need every person who is able to, to give to this campaign for our community,” said Barb McCue, who co-chairs the campaign with her husband Bob McCue. “The lives and well-being of more than 20,000 local people, helped by 37 United Way-funded local agencies, depend on what each of us does now. Now more than ever, we need to come together in helping our neighbors. Please give today, as we enter the campaign’s final weeks.”

“Our United Way has introduced new strategies and technology during this pandemic to make it easy for people to give,” said Bob McCue. “For example, we encourage people to give securely and quickly right on their phone through United Way’s new Text-to-Give option.”

Donations can be made immediately by texting DONATE2UW to 41444 or at uwmcm.org/donate.

Donations can be mailed to United Way at 34 Wing Farm Parkway, Bath ME, 04530.

For more information, call (207) 443-9752 or visit uwmcm.org.

