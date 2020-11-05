Citing rising costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bath Area BackPack Program is soliciting donations to provide food to local students whose families are struggling. The organization wants to raise $25,000 to keep its pantries stocked and food distributed to elementary students and their families.

The Bath Area BackPack Program, an all-volunteer organization, purchases food and receives donations from Good Shepherd Food Bank that are distributed to schools and community organizations. Food is sent home anonymously in the backpacks of elementary-age students and is stocked in food pantries at Bath Middle School and Morse High School.

The program partners with the Midcoast Youth Center and the Bath Area Family YMCA to distribute meals, snacks and produce. This summer, the program helped feed 53 children and 23 caregivers through the Y’s Veggie Van.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to the Bath Area BackPack Program, P.O. Box 1115, Bath, ME 04530. Secure electronic/credit card donations can be made through bathareabackpack.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: