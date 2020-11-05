Re: “The preacher and the plague” (Nov. 1):
Staff Writer Colin Woodard is a modern version of Cotton Mather, the principal instigator of the 1692 Salem witch trials, during which 19 Massachusetts men and women were hanged and one man was pressed to death for witchcraft.
Woodard’s long-winded attack on Christianity and Rev. Todd Bell, which uses herd mentality and speculation, coupled with the post hoc fallacy that simply because one thing follows another in time the first thing caused the second, is a variation of the “spectral evidence” accusation used by the judges of the condemned. Correlation is not causation.
Woodard contradicts himself when he writes that “the wedding (Bell) presided over … sickened at least 178 Mainers and killed at least eight,” followed by “the Maine (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) was unable to formally connect the outbreak to the wedding reception.”
The record of the Salem witch trials is worth studying because the problem of dealing with conspiracy opinions is a perennial one.
Walter J. Eno
Scarborough
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: Why scientists and public health officials need to address vaccine mistrust instead of dismissing it
-
Editorials
Our View: Collins makes history with big Senate win
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Women, girls need compassion during unintended pregnancy
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Attack on Christianity has historical precedent
-
Business
Julia Bassett Schwerin named director of Greater Portland board of Realtors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.