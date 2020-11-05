It is our turn to be the heroes.

For the last eight months we have leaned very heavily on the medical community. Maybe now we need to let them lean on us.

If COVID cases surge, they will be the ones directly affected. We are the ones who can flatten the curve. Wear your masks, socially distance and wash your hands. If we need to shut down again, so be it.

We owe the doctors, nurses and other medical workers more than applause at 5 o’clock – we owe them our best efforts in controlling the virus and keeping our medical system from becoming overwhelmed.

They went above and beyond for us. Now it is our turn to be the heroes.

Kathleen Connors

Topsham

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: