NORTHPORT — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a man found in the water near an overturned skiff in Northport.
First responders pulled the man from the water near shore on Thursday, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the Shore Road.
The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released.
His body was found around 11:30 a.m. near a capsized skiff, the Marine Patrol reported.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Election 2020
Presidential election exposes America’s ‘perilous’ divides
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus cases shatter records, straining health care
-
Election 2020
Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Freeport sends its seniors out on high note
-
Nation & World
Ethiopia says forced into ‘aimless war’ as bombings alleged