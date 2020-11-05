BUXTON – Barbara Mae Cribby Norkus, 69, of Buxton, passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2020.

She was born in South Portland on March 1, 1951, a child of the late Roy and Betty Grant.

Barbara held several occupations over the years; however, being a trained, travelling pet groomer was most important to her. She enjoyed raising sheep, llamas and Angora goats and rabbits.

Barbara was a member of the Saco Valley Fiber Artists. It was with this group that she went on a fiber arts tour in Guatemala and Peru. While on that trip, she was able to climb Machu Pichu and whitewater raft down the Amazon River.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Norkus; sons, Adam and Spencer Cribby, stepsons, Thad and Jeromy Norkus; and grandchildren, Josie and Addison.

A private burial service will be held at Dow’s Corner Cemetery in Standish.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

