SCARBOROUGH – Nicholas A. Cook, 31, of First Street, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 as the result of an accidental drug overdose. Nick had struggled with a substance use disorder for many years and often made great strides to overcome this disease with the support of family members.

Nick was born in Portland on July 7, 1989. He attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 2008.

In earlier years, Nick worked at Shaw’s, Nappi Distributors, LST Landscaping and was currently employed at Agri-Cycle.

Nick was an avid chess player, he loved to play poker and was a huge sports fan, especially football and basketball. He also enjoyed spending time at the family camp swimming and fishing with his grandfather.

He was fond of reading and especially loved Stephen King novels; he liked to watch old gangster movies and was a big fan of Al Pacino. He listened to all kinds of music but especially loved rap music and sometimes would just get in his car and drive and listen to music. He had a large collection of baseball hats, loved to get dressed up, put on his favorite pair of Air Jordan’s and a couple good squirts of Armani Cologne, finished off with a favorite watch to complete the look. Nick also spent a great deal of time trying to beat his grandmother at a game of cribbage.

Nick will long be remembered as someone who was exceptionally polite and treated everyone the same no matter who they were. He was a loyal, helping, protective and sometimes stubborn son, grandson, brother and friend. He enjoyed the simple things and was content and satisfied when everything in his life was good. In his adventures Nick collected many friends who loved and supported him for which his family is eternally grateful.

Nick is survived by his parents, Dean and Kelley Goodale Sr. of South Portland; a sister, Andrea Goodale of Saco, a brother, Dean Goodale Jr. of South Portland; grandparents, Robert and Christine Cook Sr. of Scarborough, and Dean and Carol Goodale of Pownal; great-grandmother, Barbara Cook of South Portland; aunts, Heather and her husband Earle Parker of Massachusetts, Heidi and her husband Lloyd Lathrop of Pownal, Karen Goodale of Portland, uncle, Robert and his wife Jane Cook Jr. of Scarborough; three nephews, Landon, Levi and Logan; Robert and Eleanor Locey of Portland; many cousins.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough. Burial will be in the family lot in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. To view Nick’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Nick’s memory to:

Salvation Army,

297 Cumberland Ave.,

Portland, ME 04101

