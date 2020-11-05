BIDDEFORD – Yvonne L. (Lavoie) Fecteau, 102, of Biddeford, passed away Tuesday afternoon on Nov. 3, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

She was born in St. Bernard, Quebec, Canada on March 26, 1918, the tenth of 11 children of Joseph and Marie (Langlois) Bisson. The family immigrated to the United States in 1918 and settled in Biddeford. Yvonne attended St. Andre’s school.

On Dec. 27, 1937, she married Archille Lavoie and had three children, Donald, Rita and Paul. Archille passed away at an early age on Oct. 26, 1952 and she raised her three young children alone. Yvonne was employed by Westland Shoe, Allied Footwear and retired from John Roberts, Inc. in 1980. On Feb. 17, 1990, she married Armand F. Fecteau. They enjoyed time together and traveling until he passed in 2001.

Yvonne was an accomplished seamstress, making clothes for herself and her children. She also gardened her own food, many would say she had a green thumb.

Yvonne had great faith and was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish, a member of St. Andre’s Choir and a volunteer for many church suppers. Having little material wealth, she always thought of others first and donated to several charities. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her two husbands, Archille and Armand; one son, Paul; and siblings, Marie, Rose Anna, Joseph, Olivine, Merilda, Louie, Marie Ange, Lucia, Napoleon and Emile.

She is survived by her daughter Rita McGraw, her son Donald Lavoie; and eight grandchildren, Ann Jackson, Kevin Lavoie, Roland McGraw, Rachel Stretton, Raymond McGraw, Rona Michaud, Tammy Lavoie and Michael Lavoie. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren; her niece, Lucille Fecteau, with whom she resided and many other nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the same day at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church, Saco. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford.

