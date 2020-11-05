Retired teacher and longtime Kennebunk High School football coach Joe Rafferty won his bid for a seat on the Maine Senate.

Rafferty, in his first political campaign, defeated Kennebunk Town Manager Michael Pardue in the race for Senate District 34. Rafferty, a Democrat, garnered 13,814 votes (51.7 percent) to Republican Pardue’s 12,909 (48.3 percent).

“Thank you to everyone for all of your support, hard work and dedication,” Rafferty said in a written statement. “Most importantly, thank you for your belief in me. I’m committed to doing all I can for people throughout our district and I look forward to serving you in Augusta.”

In Senate District 32, incumbent Democrat Susan Deschambault outpaced Republican Bob Daigle, a former state representative. Deschambault retained her seat with 56.9 percent (12,687) of the vote to Daigle’s 43.1 percent (9,592).

The race for state representative in House District 8 featured Democratic incumbent Christopher Babbidge against Republican Todd DiFede. Babbidge won with 4,256 votes (64.4 percent) to DiFede’s 2,352 (35.6 percent).

In House District 9, Democrat Traci Gere (3,359 votes, 57.6 percent) defeated Republican opponent, Stedman Seavey (2,473, 42.4 percent).

House District 10 featured a close race between former state representative Wayne Parry, a Republican, and former teacher and incumbent Democrat Henry Ingwersen. Parry, with 52.1 percent of the vote, defeated Ingwersen by a 3,215-2,952 margin.

