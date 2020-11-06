SCARBOROUGH — Town Manager Thomas Hall thanked Scarborough residents on Oct. 30 for their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19, reminding the public to continue to be safe through the autumn months.

The Town of Scarborough released a Fall COVID-19 Resource Guide, which includes safety tips and reminders as well as community resources.

According to the fall resource guide, the CDC recommends that getting a flu vaccine this year is crucial. There is also information about when someone should get a COVID-19 test and what symptoms look like, as well as trusted sources that the public can use.

Throughout the summer Scarborough has been able to reopen businesses, schools, and public parks and beaches due to the work of residents, Hall said.www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/covid-19-response

“I must compliment Scarborough residents for heeding the warnings and altering your lifestyles,” he said. “It is through this voluntary compliance and your resilience that we’ve been able to keep our outdoor recreation areas and beaches open, reopen our schools, and reopen our economy.”

Hall asked that residents remain vigilant and practice CDC guidelines through the fall.

“As the weather gets colder and we move indoors and are tempted to gather for the holidays, I simply ask you to do what you’ve already done, wear face coverings, keep your social distance when possible, and practice good hygiene,” he said.

The Town of Scarborough’s website has a page that lists resources like CDC holiday guidelines and community resources at www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/covid-19-response

