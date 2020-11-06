Four Maine counties are now designated as “yellow” in the state’s re-opening advisory system, meaning there is an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread and hybrid instruction is recommended.

On Friday the Maine Department of Education designated Knox and Franklin counties as yellow, joining Somerset and Washington counties, which were designated yellow last week. While most schools around Maine are already operating under hybrid models, the yellow designation means schools may take extra steps to limit the number of people in buildings and suspend or cancel sports and extra-curriculars.

Waldo County, which received a yellow designation on Oct. 23, will return to green but is being closely monitored along with Kennebec County. The rest of Maine’s counties remain green, meaning the county has a relatively low risk of COVID-19 spread and in-person instruction is possible as long as schools are adhering to safety requirements.

The changes come as both Knox and Franklin counties have seen increases in new case rates over the past week and have positivity rates above the state average, the DOE said in a news release. Positivity refers to the percent of all tests conducted that come back positive.

New case numbers in Somerset and Washington counties are also continuing to climb, with 14-day positivity rates of 4.7 percent and 3.3 percent respectively.

While Cumberland County has a high number of new cases, many of those cases are part of an outbreak at the Maine Correctional Center and will have little impact on schools, the DOE said. Cumberland’s positivity rate also remains below the state average.

As of Thursday there were 160 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in 97 Maine schools in the last 30 days, including open outbreaks at five schools. Several schools that have reported cases have taken steps to mitigate transmission including quarantines for dozens of teachers and students around the state.

“Keeping schools open and serving as many students as possible each day is a fundamental goal for the well being of our state,” said Maine DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “Students, school staff and school leaders have been diligently implementing the health and safety guidelines, thereby keeping school transmission low.

“Because the color-coded risk designations are based on public health measures and trends throughout each community, we are urging the people of Maine to support your local schools by wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance from one another, and staying home when you’re not feeling well.”

