Toni Stevenson scored the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining as Portland earned a 4-2 win over South Portland in a girls’ soccer match Friday.

South Portland’s Bella Schifano opened the scoring 12 minutes into the contest, but Lydia Stein answered for Portland (7-2) in the 30th minute.

The Bulldogs took a lead in the 53rd minute when Elizabeth Littel finished off a pass from Stevenson. Julianne Coyne countered for South Portland (2-8) with an unassisted goal in the 65th minute.

After Stevenson broke the tie, Eliza Stein scored off a corner kick in the final minute.

Elise Connor stopped seven shots for the Red Riots, while Caroline Lerch made five saves for Portland.

FREEPORT 1, WAYNFLETE 0: Kate Tracy scored the only goal as the Falcons (4-5-1) blanked the Flyers (4-4-1) in Freeport.

TRAIP ACADEMY 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Molly Sawtelle gathered a through ball and slid a shot into the lower left corner with just two minutes remaining, lifting the Rangers (1-1) over the Rams (1-1) at Kennebunk.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 5, MASSABESIC 3: Abby Allen collected three goals and two assists for the Tigers (3-0) as they defeated the Mustangs (1-1) at Biddeford.

Carley Lovejoy and Jill McSorley also scored for Biddeford, and Jayme Walton chipped in with an assist.

Anna Snyder tallied all three goals for Massabesic.

BOYS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Treshaun Brown’s goal 3:32 into the second overtime gave the Raiders (3-0) a win over the Rams (1-1-1) in Kennebunk.

Frankie Driscoll put Traip ahead 11 minutes into the contest. Sam Tartre pulled Kennebunk even three minutes before halftime.

