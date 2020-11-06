ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Sharon T. Higgins, 75, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Advent Health Zephyrhills. Sharon was born in Presque Isle, Maine.

She was a devout Christian and taught with great dedication and compassion for her students at Pittsfield High School of New Hampshire; and Mt. View High School, Mexico High School, and Telstar High School in Maine.

Since retiring in 2004, Sharon and her husband, Carroll Higgins, wintered in Zephyrhills, Fla., and spent their summers at South Branch Lake, T2R8, and Lincoln, Maine. In her retirement, she volunteered extensively with New Walk Church of Zephyrhills.

Sharon was loving, artistic, intelligent, and selfless, immensely loved her husband; and is survived by their children, Traci Higgins and Scott Higgins; and six grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements for Sharon T. Higgins will be held at Hodges Family Funeral Home (11441 US HWY 301, Dade City, Fla.) on Monday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.; the family requires masks and social-distancing for those who wish to attend. Hand sanitizer and face masks will be provided for the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to New Walk Church in her name are welcomed by the family.

