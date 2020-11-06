NORTHPORT — The Maine Marine Patrol has identified a man whose body was pulled from the water near an overturned skiff in Northport, officials said Friday.
First responders retrieved Allen Hayward, 78, of Northport, from the water on Thursday, but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was near the Shore Road.
The incident remains under investigation.
Hayward’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near a capsized skiff, the Marine Patrol reported.
