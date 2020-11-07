Mainers in Portland and beyond celebrated on Saturday as major networks called the 2020 presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden, who defeated President Trump in a contest marked by fierce division and the scourge of the coronavirus.

An air horn rang out through the quiet residential neighborhood of North Deering. Honks and whoops echoed through Portland’s leafy, tranquil West End. A trio of young people popped an impromptu bottle of champagne at Fort Sumner Park, on Munjoy Hill.

Washington Avenue in Portland, home to tasting rooms and restaurants, erupted in cheers from passersby and honks from passing cars. A man wearing a Philadelphia Phillies baseball cap got a cheer of his own, perhaps because overwhelmingly Democratic vote totals from Pennsylvania’s largest city helped push Biden to victory.

“I am going to dance until I drop,” Kristen Stake, of Portland, said in Monument Square as a celebratory crowd there grew.

Throughout the city, people leaned out their windows to cheer. Portland voted overwhelmingly for Biden on Tuesday, giving him 33,784 votes to Trump’s 6,483. Statewide, Trump took 44 percent of the vote to Biden’s 53; the president also won Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Biden was declared the winner late Saturday morning after the Associated Press and other outlets called the race in Pennsylvania for him, pushing his Electoral College total over 270. President Trump had gone golfing earlier that morning, and as 12:45 p.m., his last tweet, from two hours earlier, falsely claimed that he had “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

Angus King, Maine’s junior senator, congratulated Biden on Twitter Saturday afternoon, but added that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “cannot solve our problems and bridge our divisions alone; we must all come together and put the country first.”

“The American people have spoken,” the Maine Democratic Party said in a news release a few minutes after the election was called. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be the next president and vice president of the United States. Joe understands the issues facing Maine families and we are confident that he will fight for us––whether it’s building on the Affordable Care Act to make sure that everyone has access to affordable health care or implementing a national strategy to contain COVID-19 and build our country back better than before.

“With their ballots, a majority of Mainers rejected Trump’s failed leadership and voted to return unity, stability, and strength to the White House.”

Demi Kouzounas, chair of the Maine Republican Party, declined to acknowledge that the race was over on Saturday, noting that recounts and legal challenges are ongoing in a number of states.

Kouzounas echoed Trump’s attacks on news media, saying in an email Saturday afternoon that “The media does not choose our President by calling the election – voters choose our President.”

“We await the full and final results so all Americans know the winner of this election beyond a shadow of a doubt,” Kouzounas said.

News organizations such as CNN, the Associated Press and Fox News called the race on Saturday after returns in key states such as Nevada and Pennsylvania indicated that chances for an Electoral College comeback for Trump were statistically close to nil. The Trump campaign has challenged results or called for recounts in several states, and court cases are ongoing.

