I’m disappointed that Downeasters up north chose Susan Collins over Sara Gideon.

But it’s sweet when the prognosticators of pre-election polls are proven wrong.

Mainers choose their elected officials with more nuance than folks in New York.

We tend to roll hard left or hard right without much space for complexity.

Here in the land of “radical chic” (in the words of Tom Wolfe), we need more of what voters in Maine and New England have – an independent streak.

Gene Roman

Bronx, N.Y.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: